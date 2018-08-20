Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

by

Exhibitions

All exhibitions are sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Star Democrat.

AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition

Through October 14, 2018

Free docent tours on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Part II of the Academy Art Museum’s Anniversary Exhibition, AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition honors six decades of building the Museum’s Permanent Collection, telling the story of the growth of the collections resulting from the gifts and bequests of several key art collectors, as well as more recently the support of the Collection Society. The exhibition presents a wide variety of works, including work by Ansel Adams, Leonardo Drew, Rembrandt and Ann Truitt, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the 17th century to the present. AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition is accompanied by a special anniversary catalogue. The exhibition is sponsored by David and Katherine Kerr Allen, Kathy and Daniel Canzoniero, Jocelyn and George Eysymontt, Amy Haines and Richard Marks, Margaret Keller, Carla and Al Massoni, Catherine Collins McCoy, and Nanny Trippe.

Jay Fleming: Island Life

Through November 11, 2018 (partial interruption during Craft Show)

First Friday Artist Talk & Book Signing: Friday, September 7, 6 p.m.

Maryland photographer Jay Fleming has spent years documenting the culture and environment of the Chesapeake Bay. In his exhibition, Island Life, he documents life on Smith Island and Tangier Island, the Chesapeake’s only inhabited offshore islands. Being water-locked and isolated from modern transportation has created a unique way of life on Smith and Tangier, allowing for a preservation of the island’s history and traditions. Jay Fleming discovered his passion of photography upon receiving his father’s Nikon camera in his early teens. He immediately developed an affinity to looking at life through the camera lens and what ensued was an exciting photographic journey that would eventually lead him to his career as professional photographer. This is Jay Fleming’s first solo museum exhibition.

Special Events

Academy Art Museum 60th Birthday Party and Annual Members’ Meeting

Saturday, September 15, 2018, 11 a.m.—4 p.m.

Free and Open to the public

Public Art Project Featuring Artist Julia Vogl, music, food, docent tours of AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition, an Instructor’s Open House, a family art project, and much more! For more information or to sign up to volunteer for the public art project, visit academyartmuseum.org.

• Instructor’s Open House -September 15, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Demonstrations, entertainment, refreshments, door prizes

Learn about the fall line-up of classes and instructors. Contact Katie Cassidy for additional information at wkmcgarry@verizon.net or 410-820-5222.

• AAM Public Art Project featuring Julia Vogl

Artist Julia Vogl’s social sculptures incorporate public engagement, architectural interventions and color. Vogl will unveil the public art project in the Museum’s Courtyard during the Museum’s birthday party. The project will focus on creating Academy-60th-themed linoleum plates to print bunting flags, which we will hang streaming in the Courtyard for the party. It’s a community-based process and Vogl will work with 40 to 60 volunteers to create the art project in the week prior to the event. If you are interested in participating in the workshop the week of September 8th, please contact Amanda Beck at abeck@academyartmuseum.org.

Triangles for the 60th Anniversary – Community Art Project

The Academy Art Museum is turning 60 in 2018 and is calling all students, teachers, professional artists, amateurs, families, friends, and everyone in between to pick up a free card stock triangle at the Museum’s front desk before August 31. Participants are encouraged to draw on the triangle, paint on it, write on it, make holes in it, and glue things to it. Completed triangles should be returned to the Museum by September 30. Watch as the Museum re-creates its logo the front wall of its Atrium —triangle by triangle— to form a giant community mosaic.

Open MIC

Second Monday Each Month –

September 10 – The Grind

7 to 9 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

Adult Classes

Photographing the Log Canoe Races

Instructor: Jay Fleming

Two 1-Day Workshops: Saturday, September 8 AND Sunday, September 9

Time: TBD – check the website nearer the scheduled date

Cost: $300 Members per 1-Day Workshop $360 Non-members (includes the boat fees)

Watercolor: Rocks, Waves and Spray!

Instructor: Steve Bleinberger

3 weeks: September 27, October 4 and 11 Thursdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $ 210 Non-members

Introduction to Basic Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: September 11–October 2, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Foundations of Portrait Drawing

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: September 6–October 11, Thursdays, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Cost: $170 Members, $235 Non-members

Drawing the Human Figure

Instructor: Bradford Ross

6 weeks: September 11–October 16, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $170 Members, $235 Non-members

Pastel: Sharpening Skills and Techniques

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

3 weeks: September 12, 19 and 26, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $165 Members, $198 Non-members

Take the Plunge!–How to Paint in Oil

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

Four classes over two weekends

September 22–23 and October 6–7 Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost $150 Members, $182 Non-members

Printmaking Exploration Evenings

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

4 weeks: Session 1: September 4 – October 2 (no class September 25), Session 2: October 9–30, Session 3: November 6–2

Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost per Session: $100 Members, $120 Non-members (Plus $25 materials fee payable to Instructor at first class)

Introduction to Alcohol Ink Painting

Instructor: Marilee Taussig

2-Day Workshop, September 13 and 14

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members (Plus $35 materials fee paid to the instructor at first class)

Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Mulberry Paper

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

One Day: September 19, Wednesday, 2-4:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 Members, $54 Non-Members (Plus $6 material fee payable to Instructor)

Mosaic Evening: Wall Piece

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

2 weeks: September 6 & 13 Thursday evenings, 5:30–8 p.m.

Cost: $80 Members, $96 Non-members (Plus $15 materials fee payable to Instructor)

Introduction to Digital Photography

Instructor: Stephen Walker

6 weeks: September 13–October 25 (no class October 18) Thursdays, 6–8 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

Intermediate/Advanced Pottery

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions Session 1: September 10–October 15 Session 2: November 5–December 10 Mondays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost per session: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Intermediate and Advanced Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions Session 1: September 10–October 15 Session 2: November 5–December 10 Mondays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost per session: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Intermediate /Advanced Hand Building

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions Session 1: September 12–October 17 Session 2: November 7–December 12 Wednesdays, 1–3 p.m.

Cost: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Beginning and Intermediate Potter’s Wheel

Instructor: Paul Aspell

Two 6-week sessions Session 1: September 12–October 17 Session 2: November 7–December 12 Wednesdays, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Cost per session: $205 Members, $246 Non-members

Saturn Jewel Earrings

Instructor: John Dynan

Date: September 19, Wednesday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $50 Member, $60 Non-members (Plus $25 materials kit fee paid to the instructor at first class)

Children’s Classes

Mini Masters Academy

Mini Masters is an art-based, early enrichment program for two to four-year old children. Flexible enrollment days are offered from September through May, Monday through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:00, with optional extended day until 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email jhendricks@academyartmuseum.org for information and availability.

Kreative Kids Art Parties!

The Museum is now offering art birthday parties for up to 12 children. Art-loving kids will have two hours to work on a memorable art project while enjoying the camaraderie of their friends. You bring the cake—we’ll provide the creativity! Parties start at $120 plus a small materials fee (TBD) per child. Please contact Director of ArtReach and Community Programs, Constance Del Nero, at cdelnero@academyartmuseum.org for more information.

Home School Art Classes

Early Fall Session: September 7–October 12, 2018

Ages 6 to 9 years (Please do NOT register 5 year-olds in this class.)

Constance Del Nero

Ages 10+

Susan Horsey

After-School Art Club

Grades 4 through 8

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Eight Thursdays: September 20–November 29 (No class on October 18, November 8 or November 22) 3:45–5:00 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-Members

Li’l Kids After-School Art Club

Grades 1 through 3

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Eight Fridays: September 21–December 1 (no class on October 19, November 9 or November 23)

3:30–4:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members, $125 Non-Members

Saturday Class: Children’s Ceramics

Ages 8–13

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Saturdays, September 22–October 27 (No class on October 20), 10:00–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $108 Members; $118 Non-Members

Performing Arts Classes

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesch

Contact Instructor for further information at (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com

Voice Lessons

Instructor: Georgiann Gibson

Contact instructor for Information at (410) 829-2525 or georgiann@atlanticbb.net.

Ballroom and Latin Dance

Instructor: Amanda Showell

Contact instructor for information at (302) 377-3088 or visit dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.