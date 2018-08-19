Letter to the Editor: Hospital’s Emergency Room is Top Notch

by

Last week my cousin, who must use a walker to get around, broke her wrist. Our wonderful Rescue Squad (thank you Maurice) took her to the Emergency Room at the Hospital in Chestertown. As there was not an available bed in the hospital, and due to unexpected circumstances, she stayed in the ER for two days. During her stay in the ER, I was there a great deal of the time and I cannot say enough complimentary things about her treatment. The ER was extremely busy but the staff was very attentive and a doctor saw her within a reasonable time. Under the circumstances it was a very positive experience.

We are very fortunate to have our Hospital and it must stay open not only as an ER but also as an “in-bed” operation.

Mackey Metcalfe Dutton

Chestertown