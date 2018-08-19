Call for Artists: RiverArts’ Abstracts and Ceramics Exhibit

by

Representing the hard and soft-scape of what is artistically possible, the placement together of abstract painting and art ceramics opens the realm of possibilities for each. Abstract art can be the ultimate representation of the soul, and art ceramics can be likewise. Neither need be utilitarian, yet both can be.

Curators Barbara Parker and Ronn Akins invite artists to participate in RiverArts’ September Abstracts and Ceramics exhibit, to open your minds, open your souls, and allow color and form to be inspiration for works that are playful, gut-wrenching, or simply beautiful. Paintings, multi-media abstract pieces, and art photography that is clearly abstract are all welcome. The show is open to all forms of ceramics, utilitarian to abstract.

This is not a juried show, but artists are highly encouraged to submit on line prior to drop off dates, September 2 and 3. For submission form and guidelines, please visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions at the top of the page.

The exhibit will be on view in both Main and Studio Galleries September 5 through the 30th, with an opening reception First Friday, September 7 from 5 to 8 pm. An Artists’ and Curators’ Talk will be held the following Thursday, September 13 at 5:30. All are welcome.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.