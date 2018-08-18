Letter to the Editor: Protect the Chesapeake Bay on Election Day

by

While Andy Harris should be commended for his recent vote in support of cleanup efforts in the Chesapeake Bay, the League of Women Voters rates his overall stand on environmental issues at 3 percent. A sudden change of heart on our representative’s part – probably not.

The Chesapeake Bay is such an important part of my life and has been for years. I’ve played in it and on it for years and I followed my parents to the Eastern Shore when my husband and I retired here nearly 20 years ago. It has changed so much since I was a young and could grab oysters from under my parents dock or chicken neck for crabs for dinner. Now the oysters are gone and I can’t see into the water to net the crabs.

Fortunately, the Bay is also a recognized in general as a national and regional treasure, providing not only enjoyment but significant economic benefits for the region. Despite our representative’s voting record, Congress and our previous presidents have recognized this importance and have committed to restoring the health of the Bay. After a 15 year and $19 billion dollar cleanup effort the Chesapeake Bay health is slowly but steadily improving earning a C in the latest report card.

Let’s put someone in office who recognizes and values the Chesapeake Bay. Jesse Colvin, who is running against Andy Harris in the upcoming election, wants to add one million oysters to the Chesapeake Bay. Perhaps if that happens my grandson and I will eventually be able to see the crabs and I can pass on the wonderful art of “chicken-necking” to his generation.

Ellyn Vail

Worton, MD