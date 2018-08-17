Brenda L. Wooden Celebrates 30 Years with Shore United Bank

by

Shore United Bank, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is proud to recognize Brenda Wooden for her 30 years of dedicated service. Ms. Wooden began her career in 1988 as a bookkeeper for The Talbot Bank and has held various other positions as a customer service representative, assistant branch manager and branch manager. Currently, Ms. Wooden is an Assistant Vice President, Floating Manager offering assistance to branches who need additional support.

With the goal to continue her education, Brenda is a graduate of Maryland Bankers School in 2005 and Shore Leadership in 2014.

“Brenda is a great role model to our team. Her knowledge of the systems, processes and procedures combined with the passion to serve her coworkers and customers is remarkable. Brenda encourages and inspires the best from everyone.” says Jennifer Joseph, Chief Retail Banking Officer of Shore United Bank.

Ms. Wooden resides in Easton, MD and consistently gives back to her local community. She is a board member of the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, a member of Soroptimist International of Talbot County and Talbot Special Riders, Inc. She enjoys reading, volunteering in the community and spending time with her daughter, Brianna and her grandson, Keegan.

