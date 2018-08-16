AAM Invites Public to 60th Birthday Party & Public Art Project

by

On Saturday, September 15, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Academy Art Museum will host a 60th Birthday Party and Annual Members’ Meeting. The event will feature a public art project with artist Julie Vogl whose social sculptures incorporate public engagement, architectural interventions and color. She will unveil the public art project in the Museum’s Courtyard during the Museum’s Birthday Party. The project will focus on creating Academy-60th-themed linoleum plates to print bunting flags, which we will hang streaming in the Courtyard for the party.

According to Amanda Beck, Curatorial Assistant at the Museum, “It’s a community-based process and Julie will work with 40 to 60 volunteers to create the art project in the week prior to the event.”

The Birthday Party will also include docent tours of Part II of the Academy Art Museum’s Anniversary Exhibition, AAM @ 60: The Diamond Exhibition at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.The exhibition presents a wide variety of works, including work by Ansel Adams, Leonardo Drew, Rembrandt and Ann Truitt, representing the creative genius of artists from Europe and the United States, spanning from the 17th century to the present. There will also be a “Family Art Cart,” a Pop-Up Museum Store, a family art project, music, food and more.

Two open houses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will occur during the event, including the Museum Instructors’ Open House, introducing the fall line-up of classes and instructors, and the Mini Masters Open House. The Museum’s Annual Members’ Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon and will feature a preview of upcoming exhibitions and programs and an update on the Museum’s Capital Campaign and upcoming Craft Show.

Prior to the Birthday Party the public is invited to pick up a free card stock triangle at the Museum’s front desk before August 31. Participants are encouraged to draw on the triangle, paint on it, write on it, make holes in it, and glue things to it. Completed triangles should be returned to the Museum by August 31. Watch as the Museum re-creates its logo on the front wall of its Atrium —triangle by triangle— to form a giant community mosaic.