Delmarva Power Reminds Customers of Available Energy Assistance

Delmarva Power reminds customers of important energy assistance available through the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help meet their energy needs. Up to $1,000 in grant support per customer is available, depending on a household’s income, size and type of fuel, with no pay back required.

“We are committed to helping our customers manage their energy needs,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Every day, our employees are in the communities we serve raising awareness about these important energy assistance opportunities and providing customers with the tips and resources they need to save money and energy. Over the last 12 months, these efforts have helped more than 35,000 customers secure nearly $17 million in energy assistance.”

Delmarva Power customers in Delaware can take advantage of LIHEAP until March 31, 2019, by applying through their local Catholic Charities office or online at the Division of Health and Social Services website.

In Maryland, customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance until June 30, 2019, through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office, or by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347.

Each state has determined eligibility guidelines based on household size and income. To be eligible for a grant, a customer’s annual household income cannot exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Delaware or 175 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines in Maryland. Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible for the program. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Delaware’s maximum monthly household income eligibility requirements are as follows:

– $2,028 – One-person household

– $2,750 – Two-person household

– $3,471 – Three-person household

– $4,193 – Four-person household

Maryland’s maximum monthly household income eligibility requirements are as follows:

– $1,770 – One-person household

– $2,400 – Two-person household

– $3,030 – Three-person household

– $3,660 – Four-person household

In addition to LIHEAP, there are many other programs and tips available to help Delmarva Power customers save money and manage their energy service. Customers can sign up for My Account, which contains tools and detailed energy usage information. By tracking their energy use, comparing usage trends, and discovering the results of energy-saving practices, customers can manage their energy more efficiently. Customers can visit delmarva.com to learn more about My Account, available energy assistance programs, and other ways to save money and energy.

Delmarva Power will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like budget billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Customers who may be struggling to make a payment should contact Delmarva Power as soon as possible at 1-800-375-7117.

