Open Auditions for Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol

Auditions for Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol by Ken and Jack Ludwig will be held at the Garfield Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 26th at 2PM, and Tuesday and Thursday, August 28th and 30th at 6PM. Directed by Bonnie Hill, the play runs two weekends from November 30th – December 9th.

In this magical version of Charles Dickens’ iconic Christmas story, Tiny Tim devises a plan to get his father home for Christmas day. He is assisted by some kindly market vendors and his friend Charlotte. Tiny Tim stages an elaborate spectacle filled with Spirits and Christmas cheer to convince Scrooge to give his father the day off. Everything goes according to plan until a real Christmas Spirit springs a surprise.

Casting needs include:

Tiny Tim – a thoughtful, fresh-faced, optimistic young man – age 15-25

Charlotte – resilient, tom-boyish, full of mischief female – age 15-25

Puppet Seller – female – any age over 25

Pie Seller – male – any age over 25

Book seller – male – any age over 25

Scrooge – male – age 55-65

Bob Cratchit – male – age 40- 50

Mrs. Cratchit – female – age 40-50

Stevens – male – age 40 -60

Hollyfoot – male – age 40 – 60

Fred – male – age 25 – 35

Ensemble to play Londoners and Carolers – any age.

Several of the Characters play multiple roles. Familiarity with the play is beneficial, and scripts are available at the Garfield for your perusal. Be prepared to do cold readings from the script and to sing a Christmas carol. Anyone interested in assisting backstage and with costumes or props is also encouraged to come to auditions. Come and take a part in the magic!

If you have any questions about the production, please contact the Garfield (410-810-2060) or the Director by email bonniehill@wildblue.net or by phone 410-348-5181. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.