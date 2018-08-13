Spy Poll Results: Landslide for Independent Film Screenings in Chestertown

by

Perhaps the results from the recent Chestertown Spy poll on the popularity of independent films possibly being shown in town are not entirely shocking, it still is rather remarkable that the love of these alternative flicks reached almost 94% approval from a total of 208 responses.

The other news is that almost 40% of those who took the poll are now driving to Annapolis of DC on a frequent basis to watch independent films and that almost fifty percent would attend a independent film screening twice a month.

The Spy hopes the new owners of the movie theatre in town, Washington College event programmers and our beloved Garfield Center for the Arts will take notice of these interesting results.