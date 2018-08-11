Haven Ministries Opens Hope Warehouse to Support Ministries

by

On Thursday, July 26, Haven Ministries opened Hope Warehouse, a new warehouse offering used appliances, furniture and building supplies for purchase in Queenstown. According to Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, the sales of items at a reduced cost to the public will support Haven Ministries other ministries in the community, including its homeless shelter, food pantry, thrift store, street outreach, and resource center.

Hope Warehouse will also provide a Retail Training Program that will complement Haven Ministries Resource Center in Centreville, helping with job training and placement in the community for individuals trying to get back on their feet in the community. The program will help those persons to get job training who have come through Haven Ministries homeless shelter and resource center and who have a poor work history. The training curriculum offers training in such areas as customer service and using a cash register.

Susan Phillips of Stevensville, Hope Warehouse Manager, comments, “People in the training program will serve as employees in our warehouse to get on-the-job training. We will also help them through the employment hiring process once they are finished the program.”

Hope Warehouse is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed and donations of used appliances, furniture and building supplies will be accepted on these days. For further information or to volunteer or donate, contact Susan Phillips at HopeWarehouse@Haven-Ministries.org or call 410-490-8498. Hope Warehouse is located at 6527 Friels Road in Queenstown, MD. Local businesses Reedy Electric, Native Landscaping, and Mitchell Glass donated their services to help Haven Ministries get the warehouse open.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with job training, educational programming, and case management services. The Haven Ministries Food Pantries are held on the third Friday monthly at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and at a second location at Centreville United Methodist Church at 608 Church Hill Road in Centreville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Homeless Shelter is open October through April at Kent Island United Methodist Church. For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.