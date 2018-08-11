Adkins Arboretum to Host Beer Garden Aug. 25

by

Enjoy local beer, delectable seafood and toe-tapping music when Adkins Arboretum hosts its inaugural Beer Garden with Bull & Goat on Sat., Aug. 25.

Specializing in craft beer brewed with premium malts, hops and yeasts, Centreville’s Bull & Goat Brewery will serve beer and homemade root beer. Bay Shore Steam Pot, also based in Centreville, will serve fresh seafood, and the Simmons Family will play bluegrass tunes and other favorites. Siblings Mary, Dave and Jon Simmons are known for their tight harmonies and virtuoso guitar and fiddle playing.

The Beer Garden runs from 4 to 7 p.m. As the day cools down, guests can take a woodland walk or join in games. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 18 and free for children ages 2 and under. Beer and food are an additional fee.

Advance registration is appreciated. To register, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.