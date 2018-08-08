Brandywine Zoo Live Animal Encounter at KCPL

by

This summer, all three Kent County Public Library locations have been buzzing with excitement as kids and teens have created instruments, explored the science of sound, enjoyed shows full of magic and music, and many other events during the “Libraries Rock!” summer program. And there is one more big treat in store! Kids of all ages are invited to join us for the Brandywine Zoo’s Live Animal Encounter Experience, which will be taking place at all three KCPL locations.

Friday, August 10

5:30pm

North County Branch

Monday, August 13

1pm

Rock Hall Branch

Wednesday, August 15

TWO SHOWS: 5pm AND 6pm

Chestertown Branch

Seating at these programs will be first come, first served and audience size will be limited, as needed, to ensure the safety of all humans and animals involved.

KCPL’s work-at-your-own-pace Summer Reading Game for kids and teens will continue through the end of August. Whether you’ve been playing along all summer or want to sign up and participate for the last few weeks, you can trade points for prizes until Friday, August 31st.

KCPL’s 2018 summer reading program is sponsored in large part by a grant from the PNC Foundation, which is continually supportive of children’s programming in the community.

For more information about the Summer Reading Game or upcoming events, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.