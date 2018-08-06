Spy Poll: Would You Support Independent Films being Shown in Chestertown?

by

With the good news that a movie theater was be making its return to Chestertown in the next month or so, the subject of what kind of films this new establishment will offer has come up recently with our chats with Spy readers.

Typically, a movie house in a college town offers a far greater variety of films than most cineplexes. Beyond the action flicks and formula-driven romantic comedies that have become standard fare these days, there is a real attempt to bring independent films to these communities knowing there is a real customer base for such alternative motion pictures, with many of them find themselves on the Academy Awards list every year.

The Spy has no knowledge of the new owners’ programming intentions, but thought it wouldn’t hurt to share with them how much support, or lack thereof, there would be for the screening of independent films in the greater Chestertown community.

Take the Spy poll and tell us what you think? Fill out the survey here