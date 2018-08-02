RiverArts Juried Photography Show Opens Friday

by

“Fragility” is the theme of the annual RiverArts Juried Photography exhibit which is on view through the month of August in the Main Gallery, with an opening reception First Friday, August 5 to 8 pm. In addition, the public is invited to the Awards Ceremony, Artists’ and Curator Talk on Thursday, August 9 at 5:30 pm.

The more than 70 works of art range from Arctic landscapes to scenes on the Chester River, fox kits to botanical still lifes, youth to old age, curiosity and suspicion. Curator Sue Basener challenged photographers to…” visualize images through the lens of fragile existence.” Juror for the show was Cal Jackson, Anke Van Wagenberg was the judge.

Awards include Best in Show and Merit awards for Nature and Wildlife, Scenic, Street Life, Human Subjects and Portraiture, Abstracts, Black and White, and Creative Digital Enhancement.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.