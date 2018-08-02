Mid-Shore Pro Bono Hosts Summer Interns

by

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) is proud to host six interns this summer. Clarice Gardner, Ella Joshi, Hannah Mayhew, Hope Murphy, Shannon Rommel and Harry Snoots are working closely with the MSPB staff on a variety of projects to connect low-income individuals and families with legal assistance on the Eastern Shore.

“We are so fortunate to benefit from the time and talents of our interns this summer,” said Sandy Brown, Mid-Shore Pro Bono Executive Director. “Their diverse interests, skills and backgrounds have truly been assets to our team as we’ve put them to work in all areas of our organization.”

Clarice Gardner will be a senior at Washington College where she is studying International and German Studies and plans to attend law school following graduation. This summer she is assisting MSPB staff with intakes, attending clinics and learning more about the Court System.

Ella Joshi is a rising Sophomore at Brown University and is considering a career in non-profit management and the law. She is assisting the staff with communications, data management and outreach.

Hannah Mayhew will be a senior at the University of Maryland College Park where she is studying Community and Behavioral Health. She is the second intern MSPB has hosted in partnership with The Walter Sondheim Non-Profit Leadership Program at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. This summer she is learning more about nonprofit leadership and management, participating in outreach events, assisting MSPB in the development of culturally competent informational materials and acquiring grant writing skills.

Hope Murphy recently graduated from The Gunston School and will attend Loyola University Maryland after taking a gap year to travel and lead outdoor education programs. Hope worked with MSPB as part of her senior year internship and continues to assist the organizations with its marketing and communications efforts.

Shannon Rommel is a rising senior at Salisbury University where she is studying Spanish and International Studies as well as Math and Computer Science. She is assisting MSPB translate documents and interpret as needed with Spanish-speaking clients and is also learning more about the legal system and immigration.

Harry Snoots will begin his final year of law school at the University of Baltimore this fall. He has interned with MSPB as part of the University of Baltimore’s Students for Public Interest Law Project and has plans to return to MPSB as a volunteer and attorney.

About Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono connects low-income individuals and families who need civil legal services with volunteer attorneys and community resources across the Eastern Shore. Founded in 2005, Mid-Shore Pro Bono is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Our dedicated staff and volunteers work to break down barriers and provide access to justice for all Eastern Shore residents. For more information or to make a donation, call Mid-Shore Pro Bono at 410-690-8128 or visit www.midshoreprobono.org.