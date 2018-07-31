Gunston’s Administrators Led Innovative Environmental Conference

by

In mid-July, Gunston’s Headmaster John Lewis, and Chesapeake Bay Studies Coordinator Emily Beck led the 3rd Annual Environmental Leadership for Independent School Leaders conference held at the Smith Island Education Center. This conference is a partnership between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), The Gunston School, the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools, the Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington, and the Virginia Association of Independent Schools.

Top administrators from independent schools surrounding the Chesapeake Watershed gathered to collaborate on ways to integrate high­ impact environmental education and sustainability in our schools. This hands-on seminar combined field experiences, curriculum theory, leadership development, and personal reflection.

“It’s exciting to work with colleagues who are inspired to integrate sustainability and environmental education into mission and program of their school,” remarked Gunston’s Headmaster John Lewis. “Each year, the conference has grown and improved, and thanks to experts like our own Emily Beck and CBF, we feel great about the impact this conference is having in our region and beyond.”