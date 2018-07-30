Jacob Ward to Host Benefit Concert for Haven Ministries on August 4

by

On August 4 at 4 p.m., vocalist Jacob Ward of Stevensville will present a benefit concert for Haven Ministries, “A Celebration of Music with Jacob Ward and Friends,” at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, MD. Ward, who just graduated from Kent Island High School, will be attending Pace University in New York City in the fall, majoring in musical theatre. For the past 2 years, he was a choral scholar in the St. Paul’s Choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Ward’s benefit concert for Haven Ministries will include music from Broadway shows, such as “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Waitress.” He will be joined in duets by his mother, Sherri Ward, and friends Ally Sweiderk and Caroline Hazuda. The concert will also feature music by Jacob’s guitar teacher Mike Waskey and another friend, Zach Lambert. Julia Morris-Myers, Director of Music at St. Paul’s Church, will be the piano accompanist. She comments, “Jacob has delighted the congregation many times with his beautiful singing, both as part of the choir and as a soloist. He was a true joy to have in the choir!”

Ward states, “I want to do this benefit concert because I know it will help those in need and because my church strongly supports Haven Ministries, as do I. Also, since I am leaving soon for school in New York City, I would like to help out my community as much as possible.”

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church houses Haven Ministries administrative office, as well as its Resource Center, offering a place of referral and case management services to residents of Queen Anne’s County. The Center offers financial assistance and budget counseling, job training, wellness, limited pastoral counseling and enrichment classes.

Donations for Haven Ministries will be accepted at the concert and a reception will be held afterwards. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 301 S. Liberty Street in Centreville, MD. For further information, call 410-758-6857 or visit stpaulschurch.org or haven-ministries.org.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with job training, educational programming, and case management services. The Haven Ministries Food Pantries are held on the third Friday monthly at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and at a second location at Centreville United Methodist Church at 608 Church Hill Road in Centreville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Homeless Shelter is open October through April at Kent Island United Methodist Church. For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.