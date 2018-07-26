Spots Available for the Music Geek Retreat at the Garfield Center

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts is hosting a new two-day workshop this summer for ages 8-80, focusing on the study of music theory. The workshop will be lead by Julie Lawrence, the director of MUSICAMP, the Chester River Youth Choir and the Chester River Chorale. Julie also serves on the Garfield Center’s board of directors.

The all-new Music Geek Retreat will debut at the Garfield Center from August 16-17. Join in for a two-day music theory immersion workshop from 9:30am to 3:00pm. The workshop will be using the Alfred music theory book (cost included with registration). Learn music basics – notes and rhythms, key signatures, dynamics and the language of music. Try your hand at reading notes on a keyboard! No music experience necessary.

To register for the Music Geek Retreat, please visit www.garfieldcenter.org/camps or by calling 410-810-2060. The cost of the workshop is $75. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.