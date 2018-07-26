Mid-Shore Arts: The Eyes of Three Generations

by

It can only be reassuring to many who love photography that even in this age of digital cameras and software, the tradition of using film, film paper, and spending hours in a darkroom to develop images still lives on.

That is indeed the case with the three photographers participating in a new exhibition at the Trippe Gallery in Easton. Representatives from very different generations, starting with the work of award-winning George Merrill as the group’s elder, gallery owner, and photographer Nanny Trippe in the middle, followed by her daughter, Charlotte Cutts, who is a recent graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Set to open on First Friday in August, the three photographers compared notes recently at the Trippe to talk about the concept behind “The Eyes of Three Generations,” technique, and their passion for preserving the act of “developing” film.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information “The Eyes of Three Generations” please go here