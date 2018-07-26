“Deeply Rooted” Film Showing at Sumner Hall August 2

by

Chestertown’s Environmental Committee film for Thursday August 2nd will be “Deeply Rooted “. This is the story of John Coykendall a renowned heirloom seed saver and Master Gardner at Blackberry Farm. His work inspires us to reconnect with the land, with the seeds and growing expertise our ancestors passed onto us.

The film will be shown at Sumner Hall on Queen Street. Doors open at 6:45 and is free and open to the public.