Spy House of the Week: Coastal Cottage

How can you beat a beach house with your neighbor across the street being the Chesapeake Bay? When I first saw this house, I was struck by how close it is to the Bay- the deck at the rear of the house has steps down to a brick terrace that ends at the bulkhead along the shoreline. The house was designed by the architect Urs Hilfiker in a “coastal” style with the ground floor containing a full guest suite with a bedroom, bath, and kitchen; the second floor containing the living room, dining room, kitchen, another bedroom and full bath; and the entire third floor was the spacious master suite including an office.

The architect stacked closets above each other on all three floors in case a homeowner wanted to install an elevator. This space planning allowed the main living areas and the master suite to have panoramic views of the Bay and the ground floor suite could accommodate guests or family members.

I loved the wrap-around windows on the second and third floors that became sunrooms; the second floor space was the open plan living-dining room. In contrast with the rear and side walls of windows, the rear of the sitting room had built-in millwork for books, family photographs and collections. The adjacent kitchen was separated from the living/dining area by an island with bar stools. The rear wall of the kitchen was a wide “bay” window to the Bay and the other wall had a window in between upper cabinets with glass fronts.

The third floor corner space was a sitting area off the master bedroom that was a private retreat complete with a telescope for star-gazing.

Great space planning, private beach, 260 ft pier and sunsets over the Bay-what more could one want in a coastal home?

