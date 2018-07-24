Scotland Dreaming by Jamie Kirkpatrick

by

Maybe it’s because I’ve been watching The Open Championship at Carnoustie; maybe it’s because I have some friends currently touring the Scottish isles, following a familiar old itinerary through the harr that comes rolling in off the Irish Sea; or maybe it’s just because it’s in my blood and bones. Whatever the reason, lately I’ve been Scotland dreaming.

I was 12 when I made my first trip back to Scotland. That’s right: “my first trip back.” Even at that tender age, I felt I had been there before. Some atavistic muscle memory, something in the air or on my tongue or in my ear—it was as if I had returned to a place I had never been before. Or had I? Seven generations ago, my great-times-seven grandfather (another James) emigrated from Scotland, arriving in northwest Pennsylvania in time to achieve some modest notoriety as the last settler to be attacked by Indians in Crawford County. He survived and therefore so did I and whatever DNA he carried with him somehow landed smack in my lap. I wore my first kilt at age eight; I learned to play the bagpipes. My family was amused but no one else felt the pull of the old country the way I did. I can’t explain it, but I know it to be true.

Since that first trip, I’ve returned home four more times. Many years ago, when I was reeling from divorce, I sought solace in the hills of Scotland. I climbed, I walked, I let the winds blow over my disappointment. Years later, I was blessed with a sabbatical and went to live in “the auld, grey toon” of St. Andrews for four months. My flat looked out on the North Sea and the wind literally shook the giant grey stones of the house. It was winter and daylight was in short supply but I learned to find camaraderie in my local pub. I travelled a lot by train, by bus, by ferry. I made the first of three pilgrimages to sacred Iona, the tiny teardrop of an island just off the coast of Mull where St. Columba landed from Ireland back in the 8th Century, bringing Christianity with him. By the end of my time in St. Andrews, I had become part of the weft and warp of town life. I cried when I left.

Since then, I’ve returned two more times. In 2010, I went back to help Scottish friends who were working on a book about the Clearances, that sad chapter in Scottish history when tenant farmers on large Highland estates were evicted from their subsistence crofts to make room for millions of sheep whose wool would supply the new industrial mills in the Lowlands and England. A few of the displaced farmers adapted by eking out a livelihood from the sea, but most gave up hope and sailed away. If the beginning of the end of the clan system and the dream of Scottish independence came in the aftermath of the Jacobite rising and the bloody defeat of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army on Culloden moor in 1746, it was the Clearances in the early 19th Century that drove the final nail in the coffin of the ancient way of Highland life. Today, the number of diaspora Scots far surpasses those who remained.

The last time I was back in Scotland was in 2014 to await the results of the Scottish Independence Referendum. In the wee hours of the morning after the vote, I woke to a conspicuous silence in the streets and I knew then that the dream of an independent Scotland was yet again denied. Oh well: my wife and I and our best friends spent the next ten days nursing that wound by visiting as many castles as we could, as well as by tasting fresh oysters from Loch Fyne, haggis balls at Loch Lomond, and a wee dram or two at pubs along the way.

But now I’m Scotland dreaming again; it must be time to return. There are old friends and places to visit, but plenty of time and room for new adventures, too. You know me, Scotland: as I always say to my friends over here,

“I’ll be right back.”

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer with homes in Chestertown and Bethesda. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. “A Place to Stand,” a book of his photographs, was published by the Chester River Press in 2015. He is currently working on a collection of stories called “Musing Right Along.”