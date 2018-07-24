Mid-Shore Community Foundation Appoints New Directors

by

The Mid Shore Community Foundation has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors –Margaret (Peggy) Baker Rennels, M.D. and Charles Lerner, J.D.

Rennels, a native to the Easton/Oxford area and graduate of Easton High School, attended Skidmore College and then earned her M.D. in Pediatrics – Infectious Diseases from the University of MD School of Medicine, where she subsequently became a tenured Professor.

In addition to teaching, Rennels cared for patients and was involved with clinical evaluations of vaccines, many of which are now used throughout the world.

Rennels served on Vaccine Advisory Committees for the CDC and FDA and chaired the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Committee on Infectious Diseases and Vaccines.

Rennels, now retired back to her childhood home on Trippe’s Creek, serves as a director and is actively involved with Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers.

Lerner, a graduate of Cornell University and Brooklyn Law School, is a member of the Maryland Bar and is the founder and principal of Fiduciary Compliance Associates.

Lerner has worked as an attorney for the Securities and Exchange Commission and as the Director of ERISA enforcement at the U.S. Department of Labor and thereafter as a senior compliance official at financial institutions.

Lerner resides in Chestertown, Maryland where he serves as a director to the Kent County Public Library and to the Chester River Health Foundation.

“We are fortunate to have Peggy and Charles as new directors,” said Buck Duncan, President/CEO of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and they will be tremendous assets to the Foundation.”

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Board of Directors consists of thirty individuals (all volunteers), who with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, are representative of the entire Mid-Shore Community.

Established in 1992, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that serves individuals, associations and nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. The Mid-Shore Community Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region and stewards nearly 80 million in assets for the benefit the community. For additional information, visit mscf.org