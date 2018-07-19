RiverArts: “Extraordinary Journey: Expressing Spirit Through Art & Medicine”

by

Creativity and the healing arts is the focus of two upcoming events at RiverArts Gallery. On Thursday, August 2, at 7 p.m., participants in this collaborative project will present their work in a Creative Lives discussion and live performance. The following evening, Friday, August 3, 5-8 p.m., the exhibit—featuring painting, music, poetry, and a sound healing system—will formally open.

The concept was born out of the desire to gain a deeper understanding of a healing system that integrates sound with Chinese Medicine. The exhibit will showcase the works of painter Marj Morani, poet Meredith Davies Hadaway, and musician Jeff Davis in collaboration with Chinese medicine and Acutonics® practitioner, Valentina Morani. The works on display and in performance resulted from Acutonics (sound) and acupuncture treatments focused on the Eight Extraordinary Vessels, which are meridians that have the potential to access and enhance the creative spirit. The exhibition is on view at RiverArts Gallery through September 2.

Extraordinary Journey Expressing Spirit Through Art & Medicine is funded by The Institute for Integrative Health.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM. For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org – click on Exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.