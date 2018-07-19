Letter to the Editor: Chestertown Cancer Patients Needs Your Help

by

I would like to bring attention to a volunteer opportunity with the American Cancer Society, that may interest people in the Chestertown area. The Road to Recovery program provides rides for patients in need, to any cancer related medical appointment or treatment. Because we currently have only four drivers in the Chestertown area, many patients that need to go to Easton for treatment must be turned down. As we all know, if one cannot get to treatment, cancer is literally a matter of life or death.

I drive for this program because I enjoy meeting and talking to new people; I enjoy driving; and the trip to Easton, while 45-50 minutes, is fairly easy and traffic free. I drive when it fits my schedule, as driving schedules are flexible. I also get great satisfaction knowing I am making a tremendous difference in someone’s life. In the years I have driven, I have met so many nice people from all walks of life, all of whom are so very grateful for what I do.

If you think this is something that may interest you, please call the American Cancer Society at 800-ACS-2345, or go to www.cancer.org/drive . Please consider helping. You will be glad you did!

Diana Wilson