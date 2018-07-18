Chaise Lounge at The Mainstay July 28

by

Chaise Lounge brings their own brand of sophisticated swing to The Mainstay on July 28 at 8 pm! $20 online advance and $20 phone reservations/door.

Chaise Lounge performs a blend of music that sounds like it was recorded at Capitol Recording Studios in 1962 and somehow found its way to today’s pop charts. You might call it “Early Stereo.” Or perhaps Lounge with a capital “L.” Or maybe just plain enjoyable. It is the combination of five of the Washington area’s top jazz musicians playing sparkling arrangements of standards and original tunes and featuring the soft, luminous vocals of Marilyn Older. Her voice is truly an American Original. An evening spent with her is an evening spent in the warm, inviting glow of one of the most wonderful voices singing in America right now.

Marilyn Older has been singing professionally since she graduated as a music technology major from American University in Washington DC. A native of North Carolina, she has written songs and performed with a variety of bands including Nixon’s Cat and Dead Girls & Other Stories. As a pianist she toured with Doc Scantlin’s Royal Palms Orchestra playing engagements from New York’s Copacabana to a royal wedding in London. As a songwriter she has contributed songs to Chaise Lounge’s first CD, The Early Years and to a number of independent feature films, the most recent of which is Bama Girl, which premiered at the 2008 SXSW film Festival in Austin, Texas. She has been nominated for the 2009 Wammies as one of Washington DC’s best jazz vocalists.

Band leader Charlie Barnett’s scores have appeared in more than four hundred television and theatrical films. His work in documentary film has won awards including the Cine Golden Eagle for his work on National Geographic’s Tibet’s Hidden Kingdom, a Peer Award for The Discovery Channel’s Raising the Mammoth and Emmy nominations for Holocaust: the Untold Story and Cosmic Journey (for A & E). The Paper Clips score won the 2004 Rome International Film Festival’s Jerry Goldsmith Award. Paper Clips has also won the Christopher Award for 2006 and was nominated for an Emmy. Mr. Barnett has also written music for Saturday Night Live, The Cosby Show, Third Rock from the Sun and Weeds. Recently his score for the PBS series, The Appalachians, was released by Sony records. His score for Dreamer, a documentary about C.S. Lewis, produced by Walt Disney Productions was recently released as part of the The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe boxed set.

Drummer Tommy Barrick can be heard with a variety of acts ranging from swing & jazz to latin, funk and punk around the DC area. He’s had the opportunity to perform throughout Europe and throughout the United States at The Knitting Factory, 9:30 Club, CBGB’s, Arlene’s Grocery, Brownies, The Black Cat, The Rainbow Room, The Copacabana, The Kennedy Center Concert Hall, The Birchmere, Blues Alley and many more. He recently published his first percussion method, The Paradiddle Workbook.

Saxophonist Gary Gregg performs with many DC ensembles, including Chaise Lounge, The Cutaways, The Tuxedo Park Orchestra and his own sextet. Perhaps the area’s leading exponent of swing clarinet, hot tenor and cool flute his playing provides local big bands with both the soaring clarinet and “down home” tenor playing reminiscent of the swing era. Gary grew up in Las Vegas and began his musical training there at an early age.

At age 12, Dallas-born Joe Jackson achieved his life dream of forfeiting his lunch money daily to the school jocks by choosing the trombone. During his high school years, Joe was the recipient of three Down Beat Magazine “DeeBee” awards. At the University of North Texas, he performed in the famed One O’Clock Lab Band, and was named the 1985 College Musician of the Year. In 1990 Joeand hit the road with the Maynard Ferguson Band, and performed for millions throughout the U.S. and Europe, all the while playing at least an octave lower than Maynard. In 1991, Joe was awarded the lead trombone position in the U.S. Air Force Airmen of Note.

Pete Ostle is a versatile bass player, band leader, and tubist who served with the U. S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” based at Fort Myer, Virginia. Pete played in the Concert Band, Army Blues, Army Chorus, Army Orchestra, and Army Chorale during his 20-year tenure. He currently leads the Tuxedo Park Orchestra and plays double bass with the Avanti Orchestra of the Friday Morning Music Club, the McLean Orchestra, and the Pan American Symphony Orchestra.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

