Spy House of the Week: Bungalow Bliss

This unique seven-acre property on Swann Cove has two charming bungalows, one the main house and the other a guest house tucked into the woods, another guest suite over the three car garage and a second garage with a screened porch. Walking or biking on cleared trails through the woods down to the water, stopping to pick and savor grapes, apples or peaches from the organic orchard, passing by beautiful gardens, fishing, relaxing by the outdoor fireplace on the brick terrace or just gently rocking on the hammock near the water, are some of the delights that await lucky guests.

I loved the main house with its hipped roof and front gable, the river rock chimney against the warm yellow lap siding and the bow windows. The screened porch spanned the width of the house and would be the perfect place to sit on the swing or one of the rocking chairs and wait for friends to arrive. The river rock fireplace surround was the focal point of the living room and a graceful arched opening led to the dining room with its bow window. The ground floor master had the other bow window for a cozy retreat with views to the landscape.

The galley kitchen was dominated by the professional stove and one side of the galley was a wall of windows with the sink and dishwasher below and bar stools for guests to keep the cook company. The hardwood floors, white cabinets with period hardware, dark countertops and white walls would make any cook linger.

The guest cottage tucked into the woods was equally charming with its hipped roof broken by a wide front gable and large picture window, full front porch and the symmetry of the three-bay porch and double front entry doors flanked by tall windows.

The long screened porch behind one of the three car-garages would be the spot for cocktails before dining al-fresco on the brick terrace by the outdoor fireplace-perfect for a dessert of roasted sliced peaches from the orchard as a topping for ice cream!

