Spy Poll: Would You Use a Scheduled Shuttle Bus between Chestertown and Easton?

by

Every day, from the crack of dawn until the last show at the Avalon lets out in the late evening, hundreds of people and their cars move back and forth between Chestertown and Easton. Some work here or there, others commute for doctor appointments, while others seek out a new restaurant, an art show at the Academy, or merely wanting a unique shopping experience, but one thing seems clear, the axis between the two towns is very real.

Does this certain reality open the door for a new form of transportation to meet this need? Would a regularly scheduled service using high-quality Sprinter vans work for these two small towns? How much would people pay to use the service?

There are many unknowns to these questions, but the Spy thought it would be worth asking our readers what they thought of an alternative to the car to get from downtown Chestertown to downtown Easton nonstop.

Please take our most recent poll here.