Prochaska Assumes Expanded Role as Emergency Department Manager at Chestertown

July 8, 2018 by 1 Comment
Sandy Prochaska, nurse manager for Acute Care and Intensive Care at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown since 2014, has expanded her role to include management of the hospital’s Emergency Department, according to Kathy Elliott, executive director, SMC at Chestertown.

A resident of Worton, Md., Prochaska began her career in health care at Shore Medical Center at Chestertown in 2007 as a nurse technician. Once she obtained her RN, she worked as a clinical nurse on the hospital’s Telemetry unit where her leadership skills landed her the position of clinical nurse coordinator in 2011. She held this position until she became the nurse manager for the Acute Care Unit and the ICU in 2014.

Elliott’s announcement of Prochaska’s expanded role included thanks to Mary Alice Vanhoy, nurse manager, UM Shore Emergency at Queenstown, who has serve as interim manager, Emergency Department in Chestertown for the past two years. Vanhoy is working closely with Prochaska and other members of the Chestertown Emergency Department team to effect a smooth transition.

Letters to Editor

  1. Courtney phelps says:
    July 8, 2018 at 7:48 AM

    Great lady,great choice!

