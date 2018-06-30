The Mainstay’s Rendezvous Au Cabaret Gala will be a Musical Gathering

by

The board of directors of The Mainstay, renowned live music venue in Rock Hall, Kent County, Md., announces its July 14, 2018 fundraising gala, Rendezvous au Cabaret, with music by Washington, DC area’s premier Conservatory Classic Jazz Band, featuring local favorite jazz singer and chanteuse for the evening, Lena Seikaly. The gala’s 1920’s French cabaret theme reflects its connection to the era of jazz experimentation and promises a night to remember.

In addition to the spectacular music, the gala will be a fun-filled evening for friends, neighbors and supporters of The Mainstay with honorary host, Mainstay founder Tom McHugh. Delectable food will be provided by Occasions Catering; a Mainstay Bar will be set up for libations; exciting live and silent auctions will present attractive offerings, including getaways, meals, gift certificates and services; and a special performance by the winner of the $3,000, 2018 Mainstay Music Scholarship – a competitive annual contest for high school seniors who plan to study music at schools of higher education – will all be part of the fun.

“I’m looking forward to having everybody gathered together to share the evening,” said Carol Colgate, managing director. “This will be an opportunity for all the new people we’ve met at our concerts to get to know each other as well as the members of our audience who have come to The Mainstay over the years. “

Exciting vocalist and recording artist, Lena Seikaly, garners praise and tributes from a wide circle of music critics. A Washington, DC-area native, she is classically trained and equally strong in traditional or contemporary jazz. She has headlined the Center City Jazz Festival in Philadelphia, Elkhart Jazz Festival, Mel Bay Jazz Festival in St. Louis, the DC Jazz Festival, and locally at the Chestertown Jazz Festival. She has performed as the featured vocalist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and U.S. Army Blues among others. A composer and educator, she conducts workshops at Strathmore, and has released three albums under her name. A fourth album with guitarist, Steve Herberman, entitled “A Little Closer” was released at Blues Alley in February this year.

The Conservatory Classic Jazz Band was formed in 2003 and plays New Orleans style, Chicago style, small-group swing and mainstream jazz. In addition to vocalist Seikaly, the band is comprised of Brian Alpert on drums; Gary Gregg, clarinet and tenor sax; Dan Hall, bass; Brian Priebe, trombone; Jeff Reynolds, guitar and banjo; and leader Dave Robinson on cornet and trumpet. The band members each have an impressive history of performances across the country as well as professional teaching credentials. Their repertoire encompasses the music of Louis Armstrong, Bessie Smith, Benny Goodman and other early jazz pioneers in addition to the Great American Songbook of composers such as George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Hoagy Carmichael.

Hodson Hall Commons on Washington College’s Campus is the setting; valet parking will make it easy to pull up in front and enter the Hall.

The Mainstay is a 501 c (3) non-profit dedicated to the arts and education with more than 20 years in operation. The gala will support venue operations and programs and the annual music scholarship. Tickets may be purchased on The Mainstay’s website at MainstayRockHall.org, or by calling 410-639-9133.