Senior Nation: Home Instead Senior Care & Upper Shore Aging Start Joint Fundraising Effort

Today, representatives for Home Instead Senior Care and Upper Shore Aging announced a joint fundraising effort aimed at helping area seniors get around town better and make those important medical and social appointments that help them stay active and healthy.

Representatives say they hope to raise $5000.00 in this unique, one of a kind matching grant program that focuses on seniors. Speaking for Upper Shore Aging, Childlene Brooks said, “We’re so excited to be able to work with Home Instead Senior Care Foundation to bring awareness and financial gifts to those who need it in our community. We know folks here in Talbot County are among the most generous in Maryland so we’re crossing our fingers that they’ll give Home Instead Senior Care a lot to match!”

“This is the second year we’ve promoted the GIVE65 program here on the Eastern Shore and what we really love about this program is that it encourages all of us to play an active role in the lives of our senior citizens and help those who need a little extra assistance without having to bother government to do it for us.” said Jenna Marchi, who along with her husband Ben Marchi, have owned the local Home Instead Senior Care office in Easton for the past 8 years.

Positive Impact on Seniors

Currently, about 25 seniors receive a monthly bus pass but Upper Shore Aging says that they are constantly receiving calls from their partner agencies and other individuals asking about availability and unfortunately, resources can be limited. With Upper Shore Aging opening a satellite location in St. Michaels, Brooks expects an uptick in the number of requests in the future and says these concerns highlight the importance of the GIVE65 fundraising event.

How GIVE65 works

The campaign is titled “Give65” as the fundraiser runs for a straight 65-hour period. Starting on July 1, you may schedule your donation at www.give65.org/uppershoreaging for the 65-hour period (that runs from 7AM July 10 to Midnight on July 12), and it will be matched. Only funds contributed between July 1st and July 12th will be counted toward the matching grant.

The Give65 Campaign is a fundraising campaign by Home Instead Senior Care Foundation. The Foundation is affiliated with Home Instead Senior Care – an international senior care company with a local office in Easton. The Give65 Campaign is a crowd-sourcing platform similar to the well-known Kickstarter, and it’s the first and only crowd-sourcing platform in the nation for senior resources and needs. The goal of the Upper Shore Aging, Inc,’s Give65 Campaign is to raise a total of $5,000 (All funds will be matched by the Home Instead Foundation). The funds from Give65 will be donated to Upper Shore Aging, Inc. to go toward funding the bus pass program for senior citizens in Talbot County.