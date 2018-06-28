Faces & Places of the Eastern Shore Exhibit Opens July 6

by

In July, Chestertown RiverArts will explore what makes life on the Eastern Shore a beautiful adventure as we ask artists to show us “Faces and Places on the Eastern Shore.” There will be an opening reception on the July 6th First Friday from 5 – 8 pm.

Everywhere you look, inspiration abounds! It is in the seasonal variations of color in the countryside and waterways where the light is ever-changing, from sharp sun shadows to stormy skies, to the soft, hazy glow of Ireland on the fields. It’s the ospreys returning each year to rebuild their nests and raise their young, or a female duck searching for a place to lay her eggs, followed closely behind by two or more drakes, who seem to call out, “pick me, pick me!”

Please join us in our celebration of life in “Faces and Places on the Eastern Shore!”

Drop Off for Exhibit: Sunday, July 1, 2-4pm/Monday July 2, 10am – 1pm

Exhibition Dates: July 5 – 29

Opening Reception: First Friday, July 6, 5 – 8 pm

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 am – 3 pm, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.