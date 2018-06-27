Shelly LaRoque Appointed as Activity Director at The Dixon House

by

The Dixon House Independent and Assisted Living in Easton, MD, has announced the appointment of Shelly LaRoque of Denton as its new Activity Director. LaRoque, who was previously activity coordinator at Baleigh Chase, is certified in activities for the elderly by the National Certification Council for Activity Professionals. She has worked with the elderly and children throughout her career. She also taught exercise classes for the Federalsburg Senior Center, Easton Adult Day Care, Londonderry, and St. Mark’s Village. She owned three Curves franchises from 2002 to 2011 in Delaware. She attended Chesapeake College.

LaRoque comments, “I have always enjoyed exercise. After my mom went into a rehabilitation facility, I had to be her advocate and got involved volunteering to do activities with other residents there. I really liked interacting with the seniors. I have a heart for aging residents. It has been a calling for me.”

As Activity Director at The Dixon House, LaRoque provides creative crafts, cooking activities, mind enhancing games, and monthly birthday parties; brings entertainment to residents, including musicians, Pets on Wheels, and other visiting performers; and also takes residents to church, on sightseeing tours, to lunch at local restaurants, and to attend musical performances. She also teaches daily chair exercise classes involving stretching and aerobics.

“I love the intimate and relaxed environment of The Dixon House. It’s family here and the staff strives to make the house feel welcoming,” she adds.

LaRoque is looking for volunteers to help with activities with The Dixon House residents. For further information, contact her at 410-822-6661.