Jill Koski Receives Garden Club of the Eastern Shore Scholarship

Jill Koski, a 2018 graduate of St. Peter & St. Paul High School, is the recipient of the 18th Annual Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) Scholarship. The $4,500.00 merit scholarship was awarded to Koski in recognition of her outstanding academic record, strong work ethic, and commitment to environmental science and sustainable agriculture.

Koski will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall, where she will major in biology and minor in environmental studies.

“In a field of outstanding candidates, Jill stood out because of her stellar academic record, maturity, and commitment to agricultural advocacy,” Dr. Virginia Blatchley, scholarship committee co-chair says. “We were particularly impressed with the amount of time and effort she has already put into learning about the issues that effect farmers and meeting with Maryland state legislators and the governor to discuss the importance of protecting the state’s agricultural industry.”

The GCES offers a scholarship annually to graduating seniors from Talbot County public and independent high schools. Students being home schooled are also eligible. The scholarship is available to students with outstanding academic records, who are also considering careers in botany, horticulture, agriculture, landscape architecture or design, environmental science, or related fields.

The GCES is committed to promoting environmentally sound landscape practices and to providing programs for the community that explore conservation practices and environmental issues. It spearheaded the extensive restoration of Easton’s Thompson Park. It also maintains several gardens in the community including those at Thompson Park and the Academy Art Museum in Easton.

“In addition to our other community involvement, our annual scholarship has the full support of every member of the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, “Jill Meyerhoff, GCES President says. “I personally believe that this investment in the future of the talented,hardworking young people in our county is the most important thing that we do as a group.”

For additional information about GCES programs or to make a contribution to the scholarship fund, please call Dorothy Whitcomb at 410-385-0486.