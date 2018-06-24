Children’s Author Lynn W. Peters at Twigs & Teacups July 6

by

Children’s author Lynn W. Peters will be signing copies of her book BROWNIE AND BO AT THE BIG WOOD DINER outside of Twigs & Teacups for July First Friday. The story is the tale of two hungry trout and the adventures that they have. Peters will also talk to children about the basics of fly fishing and the importance of keeping our rivers clean to maintain good habitat for fish.

A part time Chestertown resident, Peters also spends time in the mountains of Idaho where the story is set.

There will be some fish themed activities for children as well. Even adults may enjoy the beautiful watercolors in the book done by illustrator Zack D. Brown.