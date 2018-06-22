The Benedictine School 2018 Graduation Ceremony

by

On the 14th of June, The Benedictine School held its annual graduation ceremony at its campus in Ridgely to celebrate the accomplishments of 11 students. The ceremony recognized the individual achievements of each graduate with a special award presentation.

Family, friends and staff in attendance enjoyed an evening of hospitality as the culminating event of the school year. The ceremony included a live performance of the national anthem sung by staff member Yvonne Duckery, vocalist, and Devin Brown, keyboardist. A volunteer group of staff also performed a sign language routine. Special guest, ‘Elsa’ from the Disney movie Frozen, surprised graduates at the end of the ceremony and posed for pictures.

Education Director Julie Hickey recognized school teacher Lorraine Slama for recently earning the title of ‘Educator of the Year’ by the National Commission for the Accreditation of Special Education Services. Benedictine parent, Kathy Marinucci of Dominic’s Farm, was recognized with The Community Award for sharing her talents and farm resources with school students.

Graduates from The Benedictine School were awarded a High School Certificate of Program Completion and will move on to adult life in their home communities. We wish them the best of luck.

