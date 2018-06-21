Last Call for RiverArts Annual Juried Photography Show Submissions

by

The photographer grasps a fleeting slice of time to capture an image that expresses what the mind perceives and feels. A strong image propels the photographer forward, inspiring the skillful use of tools to create a final image to be shared with others. “There are always two people in every picture: the photographer and the viewer.” (Ansel Adams).

“Fragility” is the theme of RiverArts Annual Juried Photography Show. Photographers are challenged to create images that invoke a sense of fragility: delicacy, vulnerability, a passing moment, a threat of brokenness, frailty of life. Photographs created from a wide range of subjects and techniques will challenge the viewers to engage with their eyes, their intellect and their emotions about our fragile existence.

Artist may submit up to 3 photographic images to the juror. Artists will be notified of acceptance 4 weeks prior to drop off, thereby providing sufficient time for printing and framing. The show will be exhibited in RiverArts main gallery during the month of August.

Best in Show will be awarded $150. Merit Awards will be awarded with no monetary prizes. There will also be a People’s Choice Award.

Curator: Sue Basener

Juror: Cal Jackson

Judge: Anke Van Wagenberg

Exhibition Dates: August 3 – September 1

Opening Reception: First Friday, August 3, 5 – 8 pm

Online Submission to Juror Deadline: June 22, 2018

Artist Acceptance Notification: June 29, 2018

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on exhibitions, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.