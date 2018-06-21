“Annapolis Bluegrass” Kicks Off Music in the Park Summer Concert Series

by

Bring your dancing shoes for this Saturday’s Music in the Park concert featuring the Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition. The music starts at 7 p.m. in Chestertown’s Fountain Park and continues until about 8:30 p.m. One of the area’s most popular groups, Annapolis Bluegrass Coalition, combines instrumental virtuosity with close harmonies in a mixture of bluegrass standards, originals by band members and a few “out-of-genre” tunes adapted for the bluegrass style. The band will concentrate on bluegrass standards for its Chestertown set, as well as a selection of originals by band members. Come join the fun!

The band leader and founder is Roger Green, who plays guitar and mandolin, and sings both lead and harmony vocals. He also writes most of the bands original material. Larry Conner plays guitar and also sings lead and harmony vocals. On banjo and vocals is Terry Wittenberg. Rounding out the group are Mike Hartnett on fiddle and Jim Duvall on bass fiddle.

For more information on the band and to hear some of their music, visit the Annapolis Bluegrass website at www.annapolisbluegrass.com

Music in the Park performances begin at 7 p.m. in Fountain Park and run until about 8:30. Annapolis Bluegrass is always one of the best-attended performances of the series and a limited number of seats are available. Audience members are advised to bring folding chairs or blankets.

In the event of rain, the concert will be rescheduled if possible.

These free programs are sponsored by the Town of Chestertown with support from The Kent County Arts Council & Community Contributors. To help make these programs possible, please send donations payable to the Town of Chestertown and designated for “Music in the Park,” to 118 N. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

The Chestertown Music in the Park schedule is below followed by the schedule for the three Thursday evening Riverfront concerts sponsored by Washington College.

Chestertown’s Music in the Park:

Saturday, June 23 – Annapolis Bluegrass

Saturday, July 7 – Chesapeake Brass Band – marches, popular and patriotic songs

Saturday, July 21 – Music from Broadway – songs from various musicals, movies, and similar popular songs

Saturday, Aug – 4 – Swing City – big swing band era songs – 1930s-40s style

Saturday, Aug 18 – Legacy Day soul band – Soulfied Village – block party 6-10 pm DJ + Live Music all evening – crafts, exhibits, food, beverages, dancing in the streets

You also won’t want to miss the Thursday Evening Washington College Riverfront Concerts

Washington College sponsors a series of three Thursday evening concerts during the weeks when there is not a Music in the Park concert. Theses concerts start earlier – 6:30 pm and go for about 90 minutes.

The three Washington College Riverfront Concerts are:

Thursday, June 28 Sombarkin (gospel/spirituals/acapella vocal trio)

Thursday, July 12 Ultrafaux, Gypsy Jazz on July 12th with special guest mandolinist Danny Knicely.

Thursday, July 26 High & Wides CD Release Celebration (Americana//bluegrass)

The Washington College Riverfront Concert Series takes place on the Custom House Lawn on the riverfront at the end of High Street. Concerts begin at 6:30 pm. Rain dates move to the Wilmer Park Pavilion. All concerts are free and open to the public. Bring blankets or chairs or just sit on the grass.

