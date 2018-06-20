You are here: Home / News / Election 2018 / Grassroots Progressive Groups in MD 1st District to Protest Family Separation

Grassroots Progressive Groups in MD 1st District to Protest Family Separation

June 20, 2018 by 1 Comment
Members of Together We Will Harford County/Upper Chesapeake, Talbot Rising, Kent and Queen Anne’s Indivisible, Worcester Indivisible, Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club, Harford Indivisible, Together We Will – Delmarva and Lower Shore Progressive Caucus will gather on Thursday in a coordinated effort to protest the treatment of asylum seekers and their families at the U.S. border, including the separation of parents and children and the placement of these children in internment camps.

Rallies will take place at Representative Andy Harris’s offices in Bel Air (15 East Churchville Rd.) and Salisbury (100 E. Main St.) at 5:00 pm and Kent Island (100 Olde Point Village, Chester) at 6:30 pm. Harris supports the inhumane immigration policies of the Trump administration.

For further information contact: talbotrising@gmail.org

Letters to Editor

  1. Michael McDowell says:
    June 20, 2018 at 4:40 PM

    We know where Governor Hogan stands on this, since he pulled the Md. National Guard members from the Southern Border. But where does District 1’s Congressman Andy Harris stand? Extremist and Tea Party and so-called “Freedom” Caucus hard right zealot. A deafening silence from Dr No, a great turner-up for photo opportunities but nothing useful beyond that. Now that his hero, Trump, has caved in and bowed to public pressure and because of freaked-out GOPers on Capitol Hill who fear a meltdown in the November mid term election in just over four months, will cave in too. But wait! Harris is a real hard liner so maybe he won’t and he needs to be held accountable by the voters of District 1. Not a word on media by Harris on this salient issue. Hiding in plain sight as usual.

