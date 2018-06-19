Letter to Editor: Eastern Neck Refuge Needs Help

by

As a member of the community, you understand the importance of Eastern Neck Refuge to wildlife, our community and visitors.

The board of directors of the Friends of Eastern Neck has been working over the past year with local politicians and Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) personnel to encourage FWS to fill the vacant Wildlife Specialist (Refuge Manager) position at the refuge. Not filling the vacancy could lead to the refuge being closed for the foreseeable future.

Although the FWS budget has been approved in Washington, we have received no indication that the position will be filled, we believe we need your help to further encourage the FWS Regional Chief, Scott Kahan to fill the position.

The Friends of Eastern Neck Board of Directors are asking that you communicate your thoughts in support of this effort using the following contact information:

Scott Kahan

Regional Chief

National Wildlife System

300 Westgate Center Drive

Hadley, MA 01035-9589

scott_kahan@fws.gov

413 253-8245

Please describe what the refuge means to you and the community and encourage FWS to fill the position and not “shutter” the island.

Time is of the essence; please communicate to Scott Kahan before June 30. Thank you for your support in helping to keep the refuge functioning.

Very truly yours,

Phil Cicconi

Vice President

Friends of Eastern Neck