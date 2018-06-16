Author Doug Norton to Speak at Chestertown Library June 30

by

As a warship captain during the Cold War, Doug Norton held launch codes for nuclear weapons and was prepared to use them, but he also participated in high-stakes international negotiations to reduce their numbers and the chance of nuclear war.

On Saturday, June 30th, Mr. Norton will visit Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown branch to present “American Presidents, North Korean Dictators, and the Elephants in the Room,” which relates the fictional plots of his international thriller series Code Word to current real world developments in East Asia.

With over thirty years of real world experiences that included nuclear deterrence, tense White House meetings, and high-stakes diplomacy in Geneva, Brussels, London, and Washington, Mr. Norton brings deep knowledge and authenticity to this discussion of the demands and costs of duty and the question of whether evil can be overcome by good without resorting to evil methods.

The talk will be followed by Q&A and a book signing. A limited number of Mr. Norton’s books will be available for sale. Copies of the books can also be purchased before the program at The Book Plate in Chestertown.

For more information about this and other upcoming programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Saturday, June 30 | 11am

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch