Short Attention Span Theatre Opens At The Garfield Center June 22

Producers Diane Landskroener and Mark Sullivan invite you to the 14th year of Short Attention Span Theatre at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre.

Join us for an engaging evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for just. long. enough. The Play Fest will showcase a range of actors, directors and authors – featuring original works by local playwrights!

The plays selected for this year’s SAST production are:

All Over But The Shouting – Written by Brent Lewis (LPS) – Directed by Mark Sullivan

Binged There, Done That – Written by Ken Preuss – Directed by Hester Sachse

Just Desserts – Written by David MacGregor – Directed by Diane Landskroener

Kung Foolery – Written by Brett Hursey – Directed by Jim Landskroener

LA 8 AM – Written by Mark Harvey Levine – Directed by Bryan Betley

Misfortune – Written by Mark Harvey Levine – Directed by Kirby Powell

The New Me – Written by Rich Pauli (LPS) – Directed by Melissa McGlynn

The Stand In – Written by Brett Hursey – Directed by Brad Chaires

Featured actors in this year’s play fest are:

Brad Chaires and Jim Landskroener in All Over But The Shouting, Lis Engle, Jennifer Kafka Smith, Bryan Betley, Dan Guidice, Bryan Zajchowski & Robbie Spray in Binged There, Done That, Jennifer Kafka Smith, Zac Ryan, Phebe Wood & Melissa McGlynn in Just Desserts, Dan Guidice, Gretchen Sachse, Diane Landskroener in Kung Foolery, Melissa McGlynn, Paul Cambardella, Tilly Pelczar & Kirby Powell in LA 8AM, Zac Ryan, Georgia Rickloff & Beverly Hall Smith in Misfortune, Lis Engle & Dan Guidice in The New Me and Brianna Johnson, Jen Friedman & Thomas Martinez in The Stand In.

Joining SAST for the 5th year is Hey, Wait A Minute! our one-minute play fest directed by Tia Glomb. HWM will be performed in the Kohl Lobby at 7 p.m. before the Friday and Saturday night performances of Short Attention Span Theatre. The HWM cast features Ian Ellison, Jen Friedman, Brianna Johnson, Brownie Southworth, Annie Southworth, Isabella Southworth & Robbie Spray.

Short Attention Span Theatre opens Friday, June 22, and runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday through July 8. Thank you to those who have chosen to support SAST through the Name in Lights campaign!

Performances are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15 and $5 for students with ID (plays include some adult content, and may not be suitable for children under 13). Take advantage of the Garfield’s recurring opening night discount and get $5 off when you wear your Garfield t-shirt! Call 410-810-2060 or visit www.garfieldcenter.org.