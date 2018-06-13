St. Anne’s Episcopal School Graduates the Class of 2018

by

Twenty-nine young men and women recently graduated in the Class of 2018 at St. Anne’s Episcopal School. They will attend seventeen high schools, among them Archmere Academy, Bohemia Manor High School, Caesar Rodney High School, The Charter School of Wilmington, Dover High School, The Gunston School, Middletown High School, MOT Charter High School, North Harford High School, Padua Academy, Phillips Academy Andover, Sanford School, St. Andrew’s School, Tatnall School, Tower Hill School, and Ursuline Academy. The graduating class included students from Crumpton, Cecilton, Chesapeake City, Elkton, and Warwick, MD.

Each year St. Anne’s invites several of its graduating students to speak at their commencement. The speakers’ reflections about their past and anticipation of their future included:

Photo: St. Anne’s Episcopal School Class of 2018. Back Row: Jiya Patel, Alani Davila, Justina Guity, Abigail White, Brianna Cordova, Vivian Wiggins, Jaylen Douglas, Amaan Rather, Stanley Chen, William Hurtt, Dylan Smallwood, Luke Ratliff, Jacob Austin, Sophie Hoopes, Emma Applegate, Madelyn Galbus, Emily Smith, Allaire Berl, Emma Long. Front Row: Rachel Fonder, Lauren Drain, Anastasia Clair, Caroline Bennett, Emily Heath, Megan Disabella, Jordyn Gueh, Madison Hanlon, Sophia Shroyer, Malini Lodhavia.

Taking leaps of faith while at St. Anne’s helped me find who I am. I would have never taken sport pictures if I did not just say “yes.” I would have never talked in front of the entire school during chapel or shared my music if I did not just say “yes.” The support of everyone I surround myself with has helped me change my perspective on life, and that is what I needed when I came here. – Emma Long

Danny K. Davis says, “Middle school students are at a critical time in their lives when making good choices matters – the decisions they make in these formative years have an impact on their future success.” I completely stand by that message. We learn from each other and build each other up. We have learned to not play the victim and that, as Mark Twain states, “The world owes us nothing.” What had happened two years ago does not matter. It only matters on how we rebound, how we get back up, and how we conquer the challenges. – Brianna Cordova

From the culmination of everything we have learned in eighth grade and years past, I think I have found my own answer. I have to listen for those who cannot be heard. I have to be the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves. I have to remind myself that even when others are facing the greatest challenges, whether it is my classmates preparing for one of Mrs. Wolinski’s science tests or people in third world countries facing poverty every day, even the smallest actions we take can make a difference. I am now confident that it is ever more important for our generation to stand up for what is right, and to shut down what is wrong. – Jiya Patel

Located in Middletown, DE, St. Anne’s Episcopal School (www.stannesde.org) is a Preschool (age 3) through Grade 8 co-ed independent day school that focuses on academic excellence and spiritual growth in a small, family-oriented and diverse community. Founded by visionary educators from St. Andrew’s School in 2002, the school’s academic program prepares students for honors course work in the finest area high schools through its commitment to intellectual, spiritual, physical, social, and artistic growth and character development.