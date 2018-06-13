Auditions for The Sisters Rosensweig at Church Hill Theatre

by

Shelagh Grasso is set to direct the humorous and insightful play The Sisters Rosensweig by Wendy Wasserstein at Church Hill Theatre and seeks actors to bring this admired play to life. The show, originally directed by Daniel Sullivan was produced at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater in New York City, opened in October 1992; it tells a story about the transformative power of love, of sisterhood, and of life. Performances of the CHT production will be September 7 – 23rd.

The Sisters Rosensweig has excellent roles for men and women, with particular focus on the sisters, pushing against the boundaries of their own lives in order to define themselves.Set in 1991, the richly woven dialogue of the three Jewish-American women not only tackles their personal struggles and triumphs, but also makes real several social and political issues that gave shape to the time. Wasserstein raises questions about the fall of the Soviet Union, Reaganomics, and the plight of the homeless with a deft, human and wit-filled play.

Auditions, on the Church Hill Theatre main stage will be held on:

Monday, June 26 at 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 28 at 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 30 at 10:00 am

Characters break down as follows:

Sara Goode: (female 50-60) An elegant and dignified successful international banker living in London

Tess: (female 17-22) Sara’s daughter. Quite the revolutionary

Pfeni: (female 40-45) A journalist and world traveler

Gorgeous: (female 45-55) A radio “doctor” Overdone and definitely “gorgeous”

Geoffrey: (male 45-50) A theatre director. Attractive, contemporary and bisexual.

Mervyn: (male 60ish) a synthetic furrier and friend of Geoffrey

Nicholas: (male 60ish) Very well groomed, influential and British ( must have formal British accent)

Tom: (male 20-25) Tess’s boyfriend. A rough and ready young revolutionist. Needs a Liverpool accent

Actors are asked to prepare a short monologue that shows your ability to develop a character. There will also be readings done from the script.Contact the Church Hill Theatere at 410-556-6003 or office@churchhilltheatre.org with any questions.