Flags for Rock Hall – Celebrating the “Pearl of the Chesapeake”

Folks strolling down Rock Hall’s Main Street may find themselves humming “You’re A Grand Old Flag.” Rock Hall’s Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228, the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, and the Chestertown Rotary Club have partnered to install a display of 50 star spangled banners (representing each star on the U.S. flag) and one Maryland flag (to honor the Old Line State) in the Town’s field between Rock Hall Dental and Pearl on Main Restaurant to commemorate Flag Day and Independence Day.

Andy Meehan, President of the Rotary Club, said “The Chestertown Rotary Club is proud to join with American Legion Post 228 and the RHVFC in sponsoring this patriotic tribute to our nation and state. The field of flags gives folks an opportunity to reflect on what makes the USA, Maryland, Kent County, and Rock Hall so special. I am thrilled that it will remain in place from Flag Day through Rock Hall’s iconic Fourth of July parade, which is one of my favorite events of the year.”

Photo: Standing L-R: Beverly Birkmire (Rotary), John Murray (Rotary – Pres. Elect), Vernon Rodney (American Legion – Commander), Mark Joiner (Sons of the American Legion), Ronnie Fithian (Rock Hall Town Manager and Kent County Commissioner), Andrew Meehan (Rotary – President), Joel Colon (RHVFC), Ed Birkmire (Rotary), R.J. Dowling (RHVFC – President), Larry Crouch (American Legion), and Jennifer McCracklin (RHVFC). Seated L-R: Bjorn Birkmire (Rotary Recruit) and Adrian Colon (RHVFC Recruit). Not pictured: Jack Bigelow (RHVFC and American Legion) and Bob Tacher (Rotary – Taking Photo)

Vernon Rodney, Commander of Sgt. Preston Ashley American Legion Post 228, noted “This project is to honor our flag, which symbolizes liberty, justice, and the American way of life. We are following the rules of flag etiquette, including illuminating them at night. We celebrate Flag Day on June 14 each year to commemorate its adoption on June 14, 1777 by the Continental Congress. The United States Army, in which many of Post 228’s members served, celebrates its birthday on the same day, which was founded on June 14, 1775 by the Continental Congress.”

R.J. Dowling, President of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, shared similar sentiments. “The Flags for Rock Hall display is great way to show love of country and will inspire our fellow citizens to consider how fortunate we are to live in the land of the free and home of the brave. The members of the RHVFC are proud to be part of this project and we look forward to passing by the field of flags during the July 4th parade as we celebrate our independence and freedoms.”

Messrs. Meehan, Rodney, and Dowling also expressed their appreciation to the Town of Rock Hall and Town Manager Ronnie Fithian for providing the field and electrical power to illuminate the flags at night.