Upper Eastern Shore Anglers June 19th Meeting

The Upper Shore Eastern Anglers fishing club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 19th , at 205 11 Washington Sq, Chestertown, MD 21620-1041). Meeting begins with dinner (optional) at 6:00 PM.

“Upper Eastern Shore Anglers is a diverse group of fishermen from Delaware and the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland. We’ve been fishing together for over twenty years now. Our goal is to share our love and knowledge of fishing with other fishermen. We meet on the third Tuesday of each month to socialize, share a meal, plan events, listen to expert speakers, and swap fish stories. Members enjoy discounted charters, tournaments, and fishing trips, as well as annual fish fries and crab feasts.

“The public is welcome to attend. For more information, check us out at https://tritoncollect.wixsite.com/uesa.