KCPL & UM Extension Present “Eat More Veggies!”

Make the most of seasonal eating by exploring how to plan meals around local produce, tips for selecting and storing fruits and veggies, and discussion of delicious and nutritious recipe ideas.

Rebecca Meekins, University of Maryland Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, will visit KCPL’s Chestertown Branch to present “Eat More Veggies!” a two-part program designed to delight your taste buds and motivate you to create healthy meals based around the bounty of summer produce available locally.

Saturday, June 23rd

Learn how to plan delicious, nutritious meals based on what’s currently fresh and in season.

Saturday, July 7th

Share tips for selecting, storing, and cooking fresh local produce, including recipe ideas. Bonus experience: Meet us at 9am at the library for a walk to the Chestertown Farmers’ Market where we’ll be selecting the produce that will be featured during the talk.

These programs are free and all are welcome. Feel free to join us for one or both sessions.

For more information, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410.778.3636.

Saturdays, June 23 & July 7 | 10am

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch