Charlotte Hawes Wins WC-ALL’s George Award

At the May Annual Meeting of the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning, Charlotte Dennett Hawes was presented with the George Award, given each year to an instructor for notable contributions to the organization.

The official citation, written by David White, WC-ALL’s Advisory Council Chair, states that “WC-ALL acknowledges with enormous gratitude the unique and wide-ranging contributions of Charlotte Dennett Hawes, who in 12 years of service to WC-ALL, taught 17 classes over 14 semesters, the first on farming in Maryland, the most recent on Zentangle TM Drawing. In between, she shared her comprehensive knowledge of world history and contemporary life and culture in Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan with appreciative students eager to reach a better understanding of the world we share.”

In other business at the meeting, Advisory Council members were elected. Emily Moseman and Sue Kenyon will begin their first terms, while David White, Council Chair, Penny Block, publicity committee chair, and Hanson Robbins will begin second terms.

WC-ALL is preparing for the fall semester with course catalogs and registration information due for release in late July. For more information. Look for WC-ALL’s table at the Chestertown Farmers’ Market the first two weekends in August and visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-all.