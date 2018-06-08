Spy Eye: Obama for President in Chestertown

by

In the remaining months of 2008, I was still infrequently commuting between California and a small second home in Chestertown. While I had decided to permanently move back to the Eastern Shore, I was still wrapping up a thirty-year career in the Bay Area and would not be a legal voter in Maryland until the following year.

That was the primary reason I wasn’t entirely up-to-date on the hyperlocal presidential politics of Chestertown. The national drama of having an African-American running for president was compelling enough without the outside chance that Obama might win Kent County that year.

So when I made a trip back that early fall, it was not only the sight of hundreds of Obama lawn signs but what it said about Chestertown and why so many love it so much.

This video is approximately three minutes in length