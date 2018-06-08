Chesapeake Bank and Trust Announces Membership in Allpoint

by

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company has joined Allpoint Network, which means its clients now have access to America’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with some 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide.

With Allpoint Network, Chesapeake’s clients will never be far away from surcharge-free ATM access to their cash, especially in the United States, where Allpoint offers 43,000 cash machines in places they’re already visiting as part of their daily routine. Conveniently located in destination retail outlets including major discount retailers, convenience, grocery and pharmacy stores, users of Allpoint Network ATMs save time, as well as ATM fees.

“By becoming an Allpoint Network member, Chesapeake grows its ATM footprint to more than double that of even America’s largest bank,” said Glenn Wilson, President of Chesapeake. “People want a financial services provider that delivers the most convenient account access and management options, and that includes cash access. With Allpoint Network’s surcharge-free ATMs, we can meet our clients’ cash access needs in a way that works best for them — in the conveniently located stores that are already part of their lives.”

Chesapeake’s clients looking for the nearest surcharge-free Allpoint ATM—including 12,000 locations in Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, and Australia—can do so with their smartphone using the free Allpoint Network ATM locator app. Once at the store hosting an Allpoint ATM, look for the green Allpoint logo.

Allpoint Network is the largest surcharge-free ATM network with more than 55,000 ATMs in leading national and regional merchant locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom and Australia. Allpoint provides greater access, convenience and savings to customers of financial institutions while providing institutions the tools to compete more effectively for customers. For more information or to find the nearest Allpoint surcharge-free ATM, please visit www.AllpointNetwork.com. Allpoint Network is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM).

Chesapeake Bank and Trust is a full-service community bank founded in 1986, locally-owned and directed by area business and community leaders. The Bank is committed to providing area residents and business owners a full suite of financial products and an unparalleled level of individual service. For more information, call 410-778-1600, or visit www.chesapeaketrust.com.